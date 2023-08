WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of Wetzel County.

The warning goes into effect immediately and expires at 4:45 PM.

Flash flooding is on going and an additional 1/2 inches of rainfall being possible through this evening.

Bridges, streams, creeks, and typical prone to flood areas could see excess rainfall that leads to ponding water on the roadways.