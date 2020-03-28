Mostly clear skies, strong winds after flooding overnight

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Flash Flood Warnings were present in several counties throughout Ohio and West Virginia Saturday. Strong thunderstorms in the late afternoon pushed rain gauges up to 2.00″ in some spots. Additionally, brought damaging hail and winds for some locations. Thunderstorms developed in the evening and overnight hours in some of the already-affected areas.





Flooding on Elm Street (3/28)

Sunday will be very windy, strong gusts up to 40 miles per hour are possible at times. The morning may bring a few showers and potentially a storm but the rest of Sunday offers a clearing sky. Strong winds will be present all day Sunday.