Flash flood watch continues

by: Emily Goodman

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and humid, scattered showers, some thunder, Highs 74-77.
WEDNESDAY: Still unsettled, clouds with showers likely, Highs 77-80.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, scattered thunderstorms, Highs 75-78.
FRIDAY: Drier for a short time, sun and cloud mix, Highs 75-78.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, few afternoon showers, Highs 77-80.
SUNDAY: Clouds return with scattered showers/thunder, warm, Highs 80-83.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/storms returning, Highs 80-82.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

