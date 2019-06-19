Flash flood watch extended

Scattered showers across the Ohio Valley have led to an extension of our flash flood watch. It is set to expire Thursday at 8 pm. Showers are likely today with a better chance of thunderstorms and downpours coming up Thursday.

Keep the umbrellas around for the next two days. We’re looking ahead to a nicer and drier weather pattern for Friday and it looks to include some sunshine as well.

