Flash Flood Watch for the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of the Ohio Valley. The weather headline is associated with the incoming rain that we are expected to see from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The watch is until 2 AM on Thursday Sept, 2nd.

The Flash Flood Watch was put into effect due to heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida will have an elevated risk for flash flooding. Rainfall totals will range from 1-5″ with locally higher amounts possible. There is still uncertainty regarding the track of the system, so rain totals will shift based off where the low-pressure system moves. The StormTracker7 Weather Team will continue to track this as it approaches the Ohio Valley.

A quick reminder on the difference between watch and warning. A watch means that ingredients will be present for an event to occur. A watch gives you time to form a plan. A warning is when all the ingredients have caused an event. A warning is when you need to execute the plan you have made.

