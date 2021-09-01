Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch into more of the Ohio Valley. The initial watch did not include Hancock Co. WV as well as Jefferson and Harrison Co. OH.

Excessive rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida could bring an additional 1-3″ of rainfall with the heaviest bands likely this morning. Southwest PA and Northern WV will see the heaviest rain and the potential for small streams and creeks to overflow their embankments.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey

