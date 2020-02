Flash Flood Watch starting late Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and a little colder, Lows 26-30.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds with mostly rain showers in the afternoon, Highs near 40.

THURSDAY: Cloudy then breezy and colder with rain to snow, Highs 40-44.

FRIDAY: Flurries ending then some sunshine, Highs 22-26.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 38-40.

SUNDAY: More clouds with showers returning, Highs 43-47.

MONDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 45-49.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs near 50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker