Flash Flood Watch until 7 AM Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with all rain by Dawn, Lows 32-36

THURSDAY: Cloudy then breezy and colder with rain to snow, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Flurries ending then some sunshine, Highs 22-26.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 38-40.

SUNDAY: More clouds with showers returning, Highs 42-46.

MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and a little warmer, Highs 45-49.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow flurries, Highs 35-39.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter