Flash Flood Watch until 7 AM Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with all rain by Dawn, Lows 32-36
THURSDAY: Cloudy then breezy and colder with rain to snow, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Flurries ending then some sunshine, Highs 22-26.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry, Highs 38-40.
SUNDAY: More clouds with showers returning, Highs 42-46.
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and a little warmer, Highs 45-49.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow flurries, Highs 35-39.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker