Flash Flood Watch until Noon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few spotty showers, Lows near 70.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then thunderstorms developing, Highs 84-88.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 70-72.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 72-76.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker