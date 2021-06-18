Flash Flood Watch until Noon

Vet Voices

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few spotty showers, Lows near 70.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with rain showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then thunderstorms developing, Highs 84-88.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 70-72.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 72-76.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

