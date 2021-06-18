Flash Flood Watch until Noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he was a no vote on the "For the People Act" election reform bill. Now, Manchin says he could vote yes if major changes are adopted. They include making Election Day a national holiday to boost voter turnout, giving every state 15 days of early voting, and including allowing utility bill could be used as an ID to allow you to vote.

Manchin is under tremendous pressure from both sides. He was even the target of a protest rally this week in Charleston. But it appears not many Republicans have warmed to his proposed changes.