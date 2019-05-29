Flood concerns in the Ohio Valley

Thunderstorms are beginning to fire up now across the region. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for our area (excluding Monroe county, OH) until 7 p.m. A tornado watch exists for central and eastern Pennsylvania until 8 p.m.

Very heavy rain is possible in the storms so a flash flood watch is now in effect for Brooke and Hancock, Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel counties in WV and Harrison, Jefferson, Belmont, Carroll, and Columbiana counties in OH until 2 a.m. Thursday. Roads as well as creeks and streams could flood quickly.

A slight risk outlines our viewing area with an enhanced risk centered more on the northern panhandle of West Virginia and includes Belmont county, OH too.

The best timing for severe storms will be after 1 p.m. in the warmest part of the day. Threats remain as damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is possible.

