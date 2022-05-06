Wheeling, W.V. (WTRF)

As rain showers continue across the area, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch. This is in effect from 2pm this afternoon through 8am tomorrow morning. This does not include SE Ohio, but instead the entire panhandle and SW Pennsylvania.

Flood Watch issued for Northern Panhandle

A Flood Advisory has been issued until 2pm for Jefferson County in Ohio. This means you should remain cautious and be prepared for flooding scenarios.

They have issued this because about 1-1.5 inches of rain are expected by Saturday evening. Some areas could see up to 2″ of rainfall.

Rainfall totals for Friday and Saturday

There could be some localized flooding from this rain event in the places where we normally see flooding. There is also rain ponding on the roads so be careful when driving.

The Ohio River will not flood from this event, but instead get into the low-end of the action stage.

High rainfall totals will raise the river level this weekend.

The rain will taper off Saturday afternoon, and fully end later that evening.