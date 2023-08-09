WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for portions of our viewing area. The watch goes into effect Thursday at 4 a.m. and is set to expire at 2 p.m.

Counties included: Tyler and Wetzel County in West Virginia.

Flood Watch outlines Wetzel and Tyler County.

Given high soil moisture and low flash flood guidance from recent rainfall could lead to flash flooding. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of streams, creeks, and other low-lying and typical prone to flood regions.

An upper level wave of energy will move into the area Thursday morning with possible thunderstorms developing.

Predictor features showers and storms moving into the Ohio Valley.

The bulk of the rainfall will move out of the area by lunchtime with a few scattered showers possible into the afternoon hours.