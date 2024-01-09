WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Warning for the following counties in Ohio & West Virginia.

NWS Warnings, Watches, & Advisories

A Flood Warning is in effect until 3:00 AM Wednesday morning for Tyler, Pleasants, & Doddridge counties in West Virginia where creeks, streams, & ponds have accumulated into roadways.

In Ohio County, West Virginia, there are trees and twigs down along National Road and parts of I-70 Tuesday night.

Winds will continue into Wednesday morning.

The Flood Warning is in effect until 10:00 PM Tuesday night for Noble County in Ohio, & 8:15 AM for Washington County in Ohio.