Flurries end Overnight

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries, Lows near 30.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 42-46.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 40.
SUNDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs near 50.
MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers ending, Highs 50-52.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder with snow flurries, Highs 30-34.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker