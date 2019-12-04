Flurries end Overnight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries, Lows near 30.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 42-46.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 40.

SUNDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs near 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers ending, Highs 50-52.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder with snow flurries, Highs 30-34.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter