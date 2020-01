Flurries end then some sunshine

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM flurries continue, then partly sunny skies, Highs 28-31.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and very cold again, Lows 16-18.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies, warming some, Highs 39-42.

THURSDAY: More clouds but milder still, dry, Highs 46-49.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers likely, Highs 47-50.

SATURDAY: Rain likely, possibly a rain/snow mix by evening, Highs 43-46.

SUNDAY: Rain mixing with a few snow showers, cooler, Highs 40-42.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, drying out, Highs near 40.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman