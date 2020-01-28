Flurries ending by Dawn

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Few leftover snow showers and staying cloudy, Highs 35-38.TONIGHT: Cloudy with calm wind, Lows near 30.TUESDAY: Seasonable feel, but still chilly and cloudy, Highs 36-40.WEDNESDAY: Still generally cloudy but dry and cool, Highs 36-39.THURSDAY: Few peeks of sun finally and still dry, Highs 39-42.FRIDAY: Turning mostly cloudy again but slightly warmer, Highs 41-44.SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, rain showers changing to snow at night, Highs 43-45.SUNDAY: Few rain and snow showers mixing, Highs 41-43.