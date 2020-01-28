Flurries ending by Dawn

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with snow flurries, Lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as cold, Highs 34-38.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 40-42.

SATURDAY: More clouds with snow showers developing, Highs 40-44.

SUNDAY: Snow showers ending then some clearing, Highs 41-45.

MONDAY: Sun/clouds mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 54-58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 52-56.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

