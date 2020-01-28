Flurries ending by Dawn

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with snow flurries, Lows near 30.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as cold, Highs 34-38.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 40-42.
SATURDAY: More clouds with snow showers developing, Highs 40-44.
SUNDAY: Snow showers ending then some clearing, Highs 41-45.
MONDAY: Sun/clouds mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 54-58
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 52-56.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker