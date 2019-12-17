Flurries give way to a gradual clearing Tuesday night

Closings and Delays
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a gradual clearing late, breezy and chilly, Lows 22-24.
WEDNESDAY: Snow showers in the early part of the day, very cold and windy, Highs 25-28.
THURSDAY: Frigid start, mostly sunshine and chilly, Highs 30-32.
FRIDAY: A few clouds, Highs near 40.
SATURDAY: Increasing cloud cover, not as cold, Highs 43-45.
SUNDAY: Broken clouds, staying dry, Highs 44-46.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild, Highs 46-48.
CHRISTMAS EVE: A mix of sun and clouds, High 45-47.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

