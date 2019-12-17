Flurries give way to a gradual clearing Tuesday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a gradual clearing late, breezy and chilly, Lows 22-24.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers in the early part of the day, very cold and windy, Highs 25-28.

THURSDAY: Frigid start, mostly sunshine and chilly, Highs 30-32.

FRIDAY: A few clouds, Highs near 40.

SATURDAY: Increasing cloud cover, not as cold, Highs 43-45.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds, staying dry, Highs 44-46.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild, Highs 46-48.

CHRISTMAS EVE: A mix of sun and clouds, High 45-47.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler