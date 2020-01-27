Flurries into Tuesday afternoon

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few snow flurries, Lows near 30.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 36-40.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and less breezy, Highs 35-39.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 40-42.

SATURDAY: More clouds with some late-day flurries, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 40-44.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and warmer, Highs near 50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

