Flurries into Tuesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few snow flurries, Lows near 30.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Highs 36-40.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and less breezy, Highs 35-39.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 40-42.
SATURDAY: More clouds with some late-day flurries, Highs 41-45.
SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 40-44.
MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and warmer, Highs near 50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker