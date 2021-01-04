Flurries with light breezes Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few snow flurries, Lows 26-30.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries , Highs 35-39.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40.
THURSDAY: More clouds and continued cold, Highs 36-40.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs near 40.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 36-40.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 38-40
MONDAY: Cloudy with periods of light snow, Highs 35-39.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker