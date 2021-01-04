Flurries with light breezes Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few snow flurries, Lows 26-30.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries , Highs 35-39.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 38-40.

THURSDAY: More clouds and continued cold, Highs 36-40.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with snow flurries, Highs near 40.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 36-40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 38-40

MONDAY: Cloudy with periods of light snow, Highs 35-39.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

