Flurries with light breezes Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The first full work week of 2021 will not show much in terms of excitement throughout the Ohio Valley. We will be stuck in a pattern that produces spotty snow flurries, light drizzle, and possibly freezing drizzle for the work week. We will also be stuck with the abundant strato-cumulus clouds, making it look and feel grey outside. The typical wintertime color for the Northeast. Temperatures also pose no risk of excitement or warmth. We will see our high temperature top off in the upper 30s.