Foggy then partly to mostly cloudy for our day yesterday, and we are starting our morning this morning the same way!

Thursday: Fog once again starts our Thursday morning. Dense fog in spots, mainly for the lower elevations. So Bridgeport through downtown wheeling and up through Elm Grove, with light fog for the Highlands. We will see the fog start to lift around 10am and will clear out by lunchtime. So expect to see sunny skies for the afternoon with our temperatures in the upper 60’s and even a couple spots in the low 70’s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloud skies for your day on Friday. We’ll see a thin layer of high clouds rolling in during the early morning hours and lasting all throughout the day. So we will still see the sun pocking on through the clouds, and if you stand outside you will still see your shadow. Expect to see our high temperatures in the low 70’s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy for our day on Saturday. We’ll start off with those high level clouds, then see mid-level cloudy cover beginning to roll in during the late morning and the early afternoon hours. With thick low level clouds back in the Ohio Valley by the time we make it to dinner. We will also see our next system starting to roll on through late Saturday into Sunday, giving us a chance for some spotty showers after 10pm on Saturday into early Sunday morning

Sunday: Our second day of the weekend starts off gloomy, with a chance for some early morning showers. Then we will actually see our skies clearing out throughout the day. SO by the time we make it to sunset we will see some sunshine back into the Ohio Valley. Expect to see high temperatures in the lower 70’s.

Monday: New week and a new weather pattern. Plenty of sunshine for our Monday, with a chance for some more fog for the morning hours and sunshine for the afternoon. Our high temperatures will be in the low 70’s, but we will start to see our highs decreasing over the next couple of days

Tuesday: Beautiful weather for our Tuesday. Sunny skies will dominate the Ohio Valley as we move on into the middle of the week. Unfortunately our high temperatures will be starting to drop, but we will continue to see them above average sitting in the mid to upper 60’s for our day on Tuesday.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick