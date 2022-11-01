7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Happy November Ohio Valley! Another grey day for the Ohio Valley with spotty showers throughout the morning hours today. Most of the scattered rain showers started to wrap up closer to lunchtime with isolated instances of mist throughout the early afternoon hours. Cloud coverage stayed overhead and that will be the trend for this evening as well. Temperature wise, slightly warmer than average. We maxed out today in the mid to low 60s, with average highs for the first of November being in the upper 50s. Tonight, clouds will gradually clear out, but the development of fog is likely for the morning commute. Some pockets could be rather dense along the river valley, so account for that as you step out the door. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Most of the morning fog will start to dissipate around 9/10 o clock. Clouds will gradually clear out with high pressure back in the forecast for mid-week. By the afternoon, we will call sky coverage partly cloudy with sunshine peaking through. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s as well. We will trend much warmer for the first week or so of November.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny is the trend for now. Temperature wise we will max out near 70 degrees. How about that for early November weather! This will be a great opportunity to wash the car or get outdoors before Mother Nature pulls the plug on the nice warm air, although that will not be the case for the next week or so.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a few clouds but dry for the next rendition of football Friday, this time in November. A few more clouds are possible for the afternoon and evening timeframe. Temperatures will trend in the upper 60s to low 70s as well. Great football weather if you like the warmth!

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy for our Saturday. We will remain unseasonably warm, in the lower 70s for daytime highs. There is a chance for some spotty showers late Saturday afternoon and evening. This could linger into Sunday morning. As you go to bed Saturday night, don’t forget to set those stove and microwave clocks back one hours with the end of Daylight-Saving Time as we fall back an hour! (We gain an hour of sleep). Winds will also be a bit breezy.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for spotty showers in the morning and afternoon hours. Winds will also be a bit breezy. Temperature wise, we will be back in the mid to low 70s for daytime highs. Talk about a warmup!

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with thermometers maxing out in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and quiet again in the weather department. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey