Foggy and soggy start to Monday

TODAY: Morning rain showers, then some sunshine and windy, temperatures dropping, Highs 57-59.
TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with few flurries or snow showers, Lows 33-35.
TUESDAY: Snow showers likely with light accumulation possible, Highs 36-39.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Breaks in clouds, chilly but mainly dry, Highs 38-40.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy again, chance of overnight showers, Highs 46-48.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, but much milder, Highs near 55.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with few lingering showers, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Clouds remain, cooler again and dry, Highs 42-45.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

