Foggy Friday with plenty of rain

TODAY: Foggy and gloomy along with periods of rain, still mild, Highs 50-52.
TONIGHT: Rain continues, some soaking showers, Lows 41-43.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain showers changing to snow flurries, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Clouds remain, cooler but a bit drier, Highs 37-40.
MONDAY: Peeks of sun, snow showers by nighttime, Highs 39-42.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with mixing of rain and snow, Highs 39-41.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow shower, Highs 33-36.
THURSDAY: More sunshine and drying out, Highs 40-43.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

