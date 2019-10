Foggy morning then sunshine soon

7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: AM showers ending by late morning, very windy and cloudy, Highs 63-65. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer, Highs 66-69. TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies and pleasant, Highs 67-70. WEDNESDAY: A cloudy day with rain moving in by the afternoon, Highs 62-64. THURSDAY: Overcast with ongoing showers, Highs 61-63. FRIDAY: Lingering AM showers, drastic cool-down, Highs near 50. SATURDAY: Staying cool and dry, Highs 50-52.