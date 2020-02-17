Foggy start with dry Monday ahead

TODAY: Areas of a.m. fog, dry day with clouds increasing, Highs 45-48.
TONIGHT: Cloudy again with showers after midnight, breezy, Lows 38-41.
TUESDAY: Rain likely, breezy, transitioning to PM snow mix, Highs 48-51.
WEDNESDAY: Small chance for AM flurries, then some clearing, Highs 36-39.
THURSDAY: A partly sunny sky but cold, Highs 28-31.
FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny, nice and dry, Highs 35-37.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, still dry and milder, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Several more clouds, warmer still, Highs 46-49.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

