(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Starting off with overcast skies and a few flurries before clouds clear gradually through the day. Much colder following yesterday’s cold front dropping our high temp to 43 degrees. Calm winds.

Wednesday: Some mix starting very early in the morning and wrapping up right after lunch. This could make the roads a little bit slippery but major impacts are not expected. High of 46.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 52.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a warmer high of 60. Some rain will return to the forecast late in the evening or overnight so it will not be noticeable for the majority of the day.

Saturday: Snow showers for a good portion of the day. As of now, it is not looking like it will be a lot of snow overall. It will also help that the ground will be warm from the day before. These should start to taper off in the afternoon/evening. Much colder with a high of 35.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 39.

Monday: Variable cloudiness, high of 53.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler