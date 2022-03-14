7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It has been a while since I have not had much to talk about for a forecast period. I will enjoy this week and I hope you all as well with rays of sunshine and warmer air as we approach the first day of Spring. There was plenty of melting that took place across the region today as temperatures soared into the 50s. That will be the common trend for most of the week too! In terms of overnight conditions, not much going on. We will stay mainly clear with broad high pressure in place and southwesterly winds. That will keep temps in the mid to upper 30s to start our Tuesday. We will see a few more clouds in the skies tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with temps back in the upper 50s. A few more clouds in the skies are likely compared to Monday. Winds will stay from the southwest, meaning an influx of warmer air stays with us for most of the week. We will continue the uphill climb in temps tomorrow! A stray shower is possible for some of our northern counties as a clipper system moves in, but most of us should remain dry.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the Ohio Valley and we will stay quiet in the weather department. High temps will approach the mid 60s. It will feel more like Spring and we will all be thinking about the warmer weather as we get closer to the new season.

THURSDAY: More rays of sun with a few clouds around. Highs will get back into the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Quiet weather can’t always stick around as we will see a chance for rain activity Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will max out near 70 degrees before a dip in temps as colder air returns for the weekend. It will not be anything the freezing category for highs.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with widespread rain likely for the region. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s for our maximum temperature for the day.

SUNDAY: The new season is FINALLY HERE! The first day of Spring looks nice for the moment. High temps will be in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Quiet and calm for the new week with temps back in the lower 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey