Four more hot days coming

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid, Lows 68-70.
TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine then some afternoon thunder, Highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then some thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot then some thunder, Highs 90-92.
FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 90.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with some afternoon showers, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker