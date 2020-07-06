Four more hot days coming

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid, Lows 68-70.

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine then some afternoon thunder, Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then some thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot then some thunder, Highs 90-92.

FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with some afternoon showers, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

