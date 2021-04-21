Freeze Warning 1 to 10 AM Thursday

TONIGHT: Variable clouds and a freeze warning, Lows 26-30.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and not as cold, Highs 48-50.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 58-60.

SATURDAY: More clouds then afternoon showers, Highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 56-60.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 63-67.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warm, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with warmer yet, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

