Freeze Warning 1 to 10 AM Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Bundle up Ohio Valley because much colder air is making its way into the area. Don't forget to turn that furnace on too. After some snow showers early this morning, more scattered snowflakes are likely as the afternoon progress. The best chance for those look to be in the higher terrain areas. High temps today will be in the upper 30s and struggle to get to 40 degrees. BRRR! Breezy conditions will make it worse as we could see wind gusts up and around 35 mph. That means wind chill will play a factor and make it feel like it is in the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the day. As we head into early Thursday morning, lows could bottom out in the mid to upper 20s, meaning frost is possible. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for our area and that means that frost could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected plumbing. That goes from 1 AM Thursday to 10 AM Thursday.