Freeze Warning 1 to 10 AM Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds and a freeze warning, Lows 26-30.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and not as cold, Highs 48-50.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 58-60.
SATURDAY: More clouds then afternoon showers, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 56-60.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 63-67.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warm, Highs 73-77.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with warmer yet, Highs near 80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker