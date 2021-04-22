Freeze Warning 1 to 9 AM Friday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Happy Earth Day Ohio Valley! Get out and do something to help our planet out today. High temps will be back in the upper 40s, but that is still below average from our normal high in the mid 60s. Cloud coverage in the afternoon will likely increase and there is a chance for a stray sprinkle or two for the area. Most of us will stay dry, but there is a chance for some spotty sprinkles. Breezy conditions are likely to linger on with sustained winds from the west/northwest around 10-15 mph and there can be gusts of 30 in the afternoon. As we head into the overnight hours, another freeze watch will go into effect as temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will start to clear out and that is why we have a watch in place.