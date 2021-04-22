Freeze Warning 1 to 9 AM Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing with a freeze warning, Lows 28-32.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 58-60.
SATURDAY: More clouds then afternoon and evening showers, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 56-60.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 64-68.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming breezy and warm, Highs 75-79.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with warmer temperatures, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: More clouds with showers developing, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker