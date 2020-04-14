Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Freeze Warning 4 to 9 AM (I-70 and south)

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Slow clearing with a freeze warning, Lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing in the afternoon, Highs 45-49.

THURSDAY: Flurries ending then some sunshine, Highs 48-50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers returning, Highs 46-50.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 50-54.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: A shower or two then partly sunny and breezy, Highs 56-60.

TUESDAY: Considerable clouds, less breezy and cooler, Highs 53-57.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

