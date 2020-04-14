Freeze Warning 4 to 9 AM (I-70 and south)

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Slow clearing with a freeze warning, Lows near 30.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing in the afternoon, Highs 45-49.
THURSDAY: Flurries ending then some sunshine, Highs 48-50.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers returning, Highs 46-50.
SATURDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 50-54.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: A shower or two then partly sunny and breezy, Highs 56-60.
TUESDAY: Considerable clouds, less breezy and cooler, Highs 53-57.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker