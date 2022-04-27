Wheeling, W.V. (WTRF) – Much cooler low temperatures have moved into the area which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning tonight.

A Freeze Warning was issued from Wednesday at 11pm through Thursday morning at 9am.

A Freeze Warning means temperatures are going to be subfreezing for a large region during the growing season, and could cause damage to plants and crops.

There is a good chance that another Frost Advisory will be issued for Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures will one again be dipping down to the freezing point.

