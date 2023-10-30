WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has put a freeze warning in place for the Ohio Valley. It will go in effect Tuesday at midnight and will run until 10am the same day.

A freeze warning means temperatures are expected to dip below dip below the freezing line and will remain there for a few hours. Any sensitive plants or crops could be killed or damage by frost.

It is recommended to bring inside any potted or hanging plants. Any plants or crops in the ground should be covered by a light tarp or light sheet. Avoid using cotton as cotton will absorb extra moisture and will damage plants

This will be the coldest plunge of temperatures so far this season and could bring the Ohio Valleys first round of snowflakes. Stay up to date with the StormTracker 7 weather for all the latest