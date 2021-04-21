Freeze Warning Early Thursday For The Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Bundle up Ohio Valley because much colder air is making its way into the area. Don't forget to turn that furnace on too. A low pressure system will swing into our region as we enter the halfway point of the work-week. Patchy rain showers are likely early on but a changeover to snow flurries is likely by the morning commute time frame. There could be some pockets of mixed precip that develops as well. Snow accumulation will be minimal because we have been warm the last few days and the ground is not cold enough to hold snow. The high grassy areas in the region have the best chance of seeing any snow sticking to it. Road temps will also stay above the freezing mark. Precip activity will begin to wrap up around lunchtime and only expect to see some scattered flurries afterwards. High temps today will be in the upper 30s and struggle to get to 40 degrees. BRRR! Breezy conditions will make it worse as we could see wind gusts up and around 35 mph. That means wind chill will play a factor and make it feel like it is in the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the day. As we head into early Thursday morning, lows could bottom out in the upper 20s, meaning frost is possible. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for our area and that means that frost could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected plumbing. That goes from 1 AM Thursday to 10 AM Thursday.