(WTRF) — Tyler County in West Virginia is under a freeze warning that goes into effect at 3 a.m. on Sunday and expires 10 a.m. on Sunday (April 17)



Tyler County is part of the NWS Charleston office, and their growing season has been determined to have started. Sub-freezing temperatures are possible for that area, meaning crops and sensitive vegetation should be brought in or covered for protection.

Elsewhere across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, we are not in the growing season according to the NWS Pittsburgh office. The Frost/Freeze program will likely be activated after this cold spell. Although no weather headline will be put out, it would be a good idea to bring in or cover plants and vegetation across Southeastern Ohio, the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Southwestern PA as temperatures will near the freezing mark.