WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Eastern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and the West Virginia Panhandle in a Freeze Warning that goes into effect tomorrow at 2 a.m. and lasts until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Overnight temperatures across the Ohio Valley will likely be sitting right at or below freezing, with partly clear skies. Temperatures in the Panhandle look to sit right at 32, while Eastern Ohio’s temperatures look to sit below 30 degrees.

Make sure to bring inside any potted sitting or hanging plants before you head to bed tonight. As well as cover any sensitive inground plats and vegetation that could be killed by by the frost. Try to avoid using cotton to cover plants, since cotton will help trap moisture and do more harm than good to your plants.

The StormTracker7 Weather Team will keep an eye on weather conditions and keep you posted.