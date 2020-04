Freeze Warning through 10 a.m.

7 Day Forecast

Freeze Warning in place until 10 a.m.

TODAY: Sun early, increasing clouds, stray shower late day, Highs 49-52.

TONIGHT: Not as cold, mostly cloudy, isolated shower, Lows near 40.

THURSDAY: Overcast with rain showers off and on, some soaking, Highs 57-60.

FRIDAY: AM shower possible then mostly cloudy, Highs near 60.

SATURDAY: Clouds stay with several rain showers, mild, Highs 60-63.

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely, turning cooler again, Highs 52-55.

MONDAY: Some sunshine returns, mostly dry, cooler, Highs 54-57.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower, mild, Highs 60-62.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman