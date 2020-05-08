Freeze warning until 10 AM Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers then some clearing after Midnight, Lows 38-40.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold with flurries, Highs 45-49.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy and warmer, Highs 56-60.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Brighter skies and continued cool, Highs 53-57.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with late-day thunder, Highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 73-77
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker