Freeze warning until 10 AM Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers then some clearing after Midnight, Lows 38-40.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cold with flurries, Highs 45-49.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy and warmer, Highs 56-60.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Brighter skies and continued cool, Highs 53-57.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs near 60.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with late-day thunder, Highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 73-77

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

