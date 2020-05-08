Freeze warning until 10 AM Saturday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cold, frosty start, more sunshine than clouds, milder, Highs 59-62.TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, stray shower, not as cold, Lows 38-40.FRIDAY: Rain showers likely most of day, evening snow shower, Highs 45-47.SATURDAY: Some sunshine, chilly but mainly dry, Highs 47-50.SUNDAY: Slightly warmer and partly sunny, late-day shower, Highs 55-57.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain showers, Highs 52-55.TUESDAY: Sun and cloud mix and dry, Highs 56-59.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny again and slightly warmer, Highs 62-64.