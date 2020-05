Freeze warning until 8 AM Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Clouds with morning showers, breezy & chilly, Highs 47-50.TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, cold again, freeze likely, Lows 32-34.TUESDAY: Turning sunny and nice, windy, still cool, Highs 54-57.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, dry and slightly warmer, Highs 59-62.THURSDAY: Warmer with more clouds and few showers, Highs near 70.FRIDAY: Rain likely with few storms possible, warm, Highs 73-76.SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with few thunderstorms, Highs 77-80.SUNDAY: Showers and few storms continue, very warm, Highs 78-81.