WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has updated the weather headlines for the Ohio Valley.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for portions of the Ohio Valley for temperatures approaching the mid to low 30s. The warning goes into effect at 2 a.m. Monday and will expire at 9 a.m.

In Ohio, the following counties are included in the Freeze Warning: Harrison, Guernsey, Noble, Belmont, and Monroe.

In West Virginia, the following counties are included in the Freeze Warning: Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel.

A Frost Advisory update has been issued for Jefferson, Hancock, and Brooke County.

Regardless of the weather headline, take precautions if you have vegetation growing and plant to protect them.

Cover outside vegetation if you can, and pull in potted plants to protect them.

Make sure the furnace is kicked on, and check on the elderly to make sure theirs is working as well.

Temperatures will warm up midway through the following week.