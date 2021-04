Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Freeze Watch for areas of the Ohio Valley. The watch is in effect from 1 AM Thursday until 10 AM Thursday.

Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s could produce damaging frost for crops and other sensitive vegetation.

It may be best to pull any flowers/potted plants inside tonight before snow flurries develop tomorrow morning and colder air in place until late Thursday.