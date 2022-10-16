WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Southeastern Ohio and West Virginia in a Freeze Watch that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night until 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Area temperatures are likely to approach the freezing mark with valley regions possibly getting colder than that.

Morning temperatures on Tuesday.

It is a great opportunity to test out your furnace ahead of time and plan to bring in any form of potted plants. Sensitive vegetation should be covered because a hard freeze/frost will kill the plants.

This will be a trend over the next few days. Morning temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday morning will be near the freezing mark as well. The StormTracker7 Weather Team will keep an eye on weather conditions and keep you posted.