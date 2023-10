WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the Ohio Valley Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip towards and/or below the freezing mark into the early morning hours of Monday, giving the possible setup for a killing freeze to uncovered plants and to all vegetation.

Warmer weather is expected midway through the week, as daytime highs will return towards the upper 60s starting on Tuesday.