WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Freeze Watch for the surrounding Ohio Valley.

The watch goes into effect at 2 a.m. Thursday and will expire at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Freeze Watch outlining portions of the Ohio Valley.

Counties NOT included in the watch are: Marshall, Monroe, Noble, Wetzel, and Tyler.

Temperatures are expected to dip towards the mid to low 30s during the morning commute hours of Thursday.

Thursday morning temperatures across the Ohio Valley.

Take precaution now to protect any sensitive vegetation as the cooler air moves in Wednesday night to Thursday morning.