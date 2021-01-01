Freezing Rain is on its way

As of 8:30 this morning, freezing rain and mixed precipitation is making its way into the Northern Panhandle and South Eastern Ohio.

The Nation Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory for the freezing rain. That went into effect at 7 A.M. this morning and is set to expire at 1 this afternoon. Accumulation from the freezing rain is expected to be a light glaze but still enough to cause travel headaches.

The main concerns from the freezing rain in our area will be slick spots on roadways and bridges as well as slippery sidewalks. The mid morning commute up until lunchtime will be impacted.