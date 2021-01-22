Friday fun but not much sun

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: The last day of the work week, who else is excited! In terms of weather, it will be a quiet one for most of us in the Ohio Valley. A cold front will be passing by later this morning and that will bring the chance for scattered snowflakes to the region with little accumulation expected. The cold front will bring overcast and wintry grey skies back to the area. There will also be reinforcing cold air pumping into the region as well. High temperatures today hover around the mid to low 30s whereas overnight lows approach the upper teens. The warmest part of the day was actually this morning and temperatures will fall throughout the day. Snuggle up by the fireplace with your favorite four legged friend and enjoy their warmth. Winds will make it feel a tad colder than usual, blowing from the west around 5-10 mph with winds gusting to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine will be mixing in with some isolated cloud coverage to begin the weekend. Though the sunshine will look nice and warm us up, thermometers will struggle to depart from the upper 20s. It will be one of those days that it will look nice outside, but it will feel cold when your step out of the comfort of your home.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies return ahead of a system that could bring us some precipitation. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s. Late Sunday, we could see a few snowflakes falling as a low-pressure system starts to approach. The setup and timing will be key in determining if we see any impactful snow from the system.

MONDAY: The early morning hours are expected to continue to see snow showers but we should change over to a wintry mix. Rain showers are expected as we head into the afternoon, as temperatures will warm to the upper 30s. A cold rain is expected thereafter. It may also be a bit windy.

TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions with some snow flurries are expected. Temperatures will top off in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s. As of now we are trending dry as we head into the midpoint of the work week.

THURSDAY: Temperature wise we will hover around the freezing mark with a mixture of sun and clouds.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey