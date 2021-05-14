Friday fun in the sunshine

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: TGIF Ohio Valley! We made it through another work-week and the weekend is near. In terms of your weather, it will be pretty similar to yesterday. A few clouds will build in this afternoon and we will be slightly warmer. To kick things off this morning, we are under rather clear skies and temperatures and not too chilly. We are ranging in the lower 40s right now and that is as low as we will go. As the sun comes up we will warm up. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 60s today, with it feeling warmer in the sunshine. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny this morning to partly cloudy this afternoon. It will be another good day to be outside. Rain chances are low thanks to high pressure overhead, but a stray sprinkle for some areas are possible. Winds will blow from the north around 5 mph and not be noticeable. As we head into the overnight hours, we will stay fairly clear and temperatures will bottom out in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun will return to begin the weekend and the long term temperature trend has us finally getting closer to average by the next work-week. We will have temps in the upper 60s for our high. A good weekend to hangout on the deck or weed the garden beds. Hopefully we have turned the page and can stay more spring-like.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely as we head into the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be right around 70 degrees. A stray shower or two is possible in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of our next weather maker. A more seasonable start to the next work-week is likely, but we will see a more active weather pattern with rain showers.

MONDAY: Clouds increase as we begin the next work-week. Temperatures max out in the lower 70s and we will deal with some spotty showers thanks to a low-pressure system. We will remain with the active pattern of showers for the first half of the week.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers look to linger on, mainly in the morning hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for the midpoint of the week. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures continue to warm up as we now are in the mid to late side of May. Our high will be in the mid to upper 70s and we could see some showers and storms in the afternoon.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey