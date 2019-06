Friday-Hot and humid again

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog then partly sunny, stray shower possible, hot, Highs 87-90.

SATURDAY: Some sun early with afternoon storms, few strong, Highs 83-86.

SUNDAY: Slightly drier with some sunshine, stray shower possible, Highs 82-85.

MONDAY: One dry day with mix of clouds and sunshine, still warm, Highs 84-86.

TUESDAY: Some sun, but showers/thunder returns, Highs 84-86.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with thunderstorms, Highs 84-86.

THURSDAY (4th): Remaining very warm with few showers, Highs 83-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman