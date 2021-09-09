Friday night football looks great

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 50-54.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 72-76.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 80-82.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds. Highs 82-84.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid, Highs 81-85.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

